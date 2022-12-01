College Station featured on "The Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas" list

The city is being recognized for transforming into one of the biggest Christmas villages during the holidays.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trips to Discover includes College Station on it's list of Top 10 Charming Christmas Towns in Texas.

College Station can credit Santa's Wonderland for this recognition.

Trips to Discover showcases all of the beautiful lights and festivities to do in the Christmas village.

At College Stations' Santa's Wonderland visitors can view the light trail, ice skate, ride trains, watch a movie or even get plenty of Christmas shopping done.

Here's a list of the other Texas cities included:

Grapevine

Fredericksburg

Wimberly

San Antonio

Richmond

Jefferson

Galveston

Marshall

Grand Prairie

To view the entire story and more on Trips to Discover, visit here.

