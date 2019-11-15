COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station has announced it will begin searching for a new fire chief after Chief Jonathan McMahan handed in his resignation.

McMahan is pursuing other opportunities, according to a release given to the media, and will remain available to the city until January 3. He will no longer be responsible for the day-to-day activities of the fire department. Those duties will be turned over to the fire command staff.

McMahan was hired in the top spot back in 2017. He had previously served as the fire chief and regional director of the Rural Metro Fire Department in Tucson, Arizona.

“We thank Chief McMahan for his service to our community and fire department and wish him the very best,” College Station City Manager Bryan Woods stated in the press release.

Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps will be overseeing the department while the search gets underway for a new chief. When that process will begin has not yet been set.

