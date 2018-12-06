COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The College Station Fire Department received new equipment on Monday.

The new gear is replacing some equipment that was over 25-years-old.

The new gear is used for extrications and includes battery-powered spreaders, cutters and rams.

The old equipment required a hose and a pump in order to power the tools. Now, with battery power, there is no need for set up. First responders can arrive on scene and get straight to work.

CSFD had been budgeting for this new equipment for around two years.

