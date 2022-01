The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after heavy smoke was seen coming from one of the buildings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fire crews with the College Station Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after heavy smoke was seen coming from one of the apartment buildings at the Flats on 12 complex.

Currently, fire crews said they are working the fire in an offensive mode and believe the blaze started in the attic of the building.