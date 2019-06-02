COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

In March, College Station High School senior Taryn Hairston will compete in one of the largest instrument competition in the world.

Hairston recently qualified as a quarterfinalist in the high school solo division at the 2019 National Trumpet Competition, which takes place at the University of Kentucky in Lexington March 14-16.

Taryn currently sits principal trumpet for the Houston Youth Symphony and will attend the 2019 TMEA Conference in San Antonio as a member of the All-State Band.