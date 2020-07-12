College Station hospital included in Phase I COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Nearly 225,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine may be shipped the week of December 14, as long as the FDA approves the drug.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has released the list of hospitals in the state who will receive the Phase I COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. The state health department submitted their list to the CDC, which includes 109 hospitals in 34 counties. One of those hospitals is Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station.

While the vaccine is limited, the first week's allocation is based on information from vaccine providers. This includes the number of health care workers who can be vaccinated quickly and what kind of vaccine storage capacity is on site.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station is the only Brazos Valley hospital included in Phase I.

Do you have symptoms of #COVID19?



● Take the COVID-19 screening questionnaire

● Stay home and away from others

● Wear a mask

● Clean high-touch surfaces

● Monitor symptoms



You're not alone — these tips can help. https://t.co/k8uoyNfWOV — Baylor Scott & White - College Station (@bswhealth_BCS) December 2, 2020

The hospital could receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and the state could receive nearly 225,000 doses in this first shipment as long as the approvals go through on the drug and when it can be authorized for use in the United States.

The first doses of the vaccine are expected to go to health care workers and frontline workers. It is not yet known when Texas will receive more doses.