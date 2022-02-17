Baby Adrian, College Station infant suffering severe trauma, home from the hospital

Authorities said they believe Adrian's babysitter is responsible for his injuries.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baby Adrian, the College Station 5-month-old who has been in the hospital with severe injuries is finally home again.

The infant has been in the hospital since January 20th. His babysitter has been arrested in connection to his injuries and remains in jail at this time.

A GoFundMe to help the family with expenses has raised over $130,000. Adrian's parents both work, but now his mother needs to stay with him as he continues his recovery. The money raised will help the young family pay for Adrian's medical expenses as well as provide funding for basic needs.

Berta Lopez-Vasquez, 21, of College Station, is charged with injury to a child in connection to this case.

Authorities said she told them the baby would not stop crying after his parents dropped him off in her care. She allegedly told them she dropped Baby Adrian on the floor, shook him and threw him against a wall in order to get him to stop crying.

Hospital officials said Baby Adrian suffered fractures to his skull, bruising to his face, head trauma and a brain bleed. Lopez-Vasquez remains in the Brazos County Jail on $200,000 bond at last check.