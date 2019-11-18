COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station said it is working with federal law enforcement, as well as independent investigators after it was informed of a possible security issue with utility bill payments.
The issue surrounds Click2Gov, a third-party system that is used to process online utility payments. The service has been disabled at this time while the city works to find out if a data breach was made and if customers are at risk.
They do not yet know if anyone's data was compromised and are also working with third-party experts to determine this, they said. City officials will update with more information as soon as they know, according to a press release.
Although you can't make online payments at this time, the city has several other ways you can make sure your payment is received:
- The city’s automatic voice payment system: 979.764.ePAY (3729)
- In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, Texas
- Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, Texas 77842
- By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535
We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
