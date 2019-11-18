COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station said it is working with federal law enforcement, as well as independent investigators after it was informed of a possible security issue with utility bill payments.

The issue surrounds Click2Gov, a third-party system that is used to process online utility payments. The service has been disabled at this time while the city works to find out if a data breach was made and if customers are at risk.

They do not yet know if anyone's data was compromised and are also working with third-party experts to determine this, they said. City officials will update with more information as soon as they know, according to a press release.

This message appeared on the utility payments website for the city of College Station Monday morning.

Although you can't make online payments at this time, the city has several other ways you can make sure your payment is received:

The city’s automatic voice payment system: 979.764.ePAY (3729)

In-person at 310 Krenek Tap Road, College Station, Texas

Via mail at P.O. Box 10230, College Station, Texas 77842

By contacting a customer service representative at 979-764-3535

