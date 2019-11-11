COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are asking for help in finding information related to a shooting investigation at the Eastmark Apartments.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. on the 2400 block of Central Park Lane. They are asking people to avoid the area but if you have information, you are asked to report it to them.

At this time, it has not been confirmed if there is anyone hurt.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information once it has been confirmed with local authorities.

College Station police investigate shooting at Eastmark Apartments College Station police are on scene of the Eastmark Apartments after reports of a shooting. College Station police are on scene of the Eastmark Apartments after reports of a shooting.

RELATED: UPDATE: Passenger involved in fatal Bryan crash dies at the hospital

RELATED: UPDATE: Suspect in Bryan shooting turns himself in