The district has been honored with music education recognition for more than three consecutive years.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the third year in a row, College Station ISD was listed as the Best Communities for Music Education designation by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation (NAMM).

According to The Best Communities for Music Education website, a school district is recognized for its ability to demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to their students.

College Station ISD qualified for the Best Communities designation by giving their answers regarding funding, graduation requirements, their music classes and support for their music program and more.

NAMM is a nonprofit organization, that focuses on research into music education. The organization has over 10,300 members worldwide. The organization uses supported scientific research, philanthropic and public service programs to further spread their music participation

