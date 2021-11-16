College Station ISD honors students during board of trustees meeting

Thirty-five high school students from across CSISD were honored for their College Board National Recognition Program eligibility.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD honored over 30 students tonight at its monthly meeting board of trustee meeting.

Thirty-five high school students from across CSISD were honored for their College Board National Recognition Program eligibility. To be eligible, students must take the PSAT 10, score in the top 10% in Texas, earn three or higher on two or more ap exams by their junior year and have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Also on the agenda was the recognition of two trustees that will no longer be with the board. Former Board President Mike Nugent and former board member Amanda Green spoke in the chamber for the last time tonight.

"This district, for everyone who serves in it, volunteers, who work here, who touches this, who consults with our district," Green said. "It really is about the care that they show."

Both expressed gratitude to the other members on the board, expressing their love for CSISD and everyone involved in the school board.

"We moved here because we wanted our kids to grow up here and we wanted them to go to these schools and be influenced by the people who are sitting out here," Nugent said. "And as a dad, I just want to say thank you, thank you for how you've loved my family, how you've loved my kids."