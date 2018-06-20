COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- During the June 19th College Station ISD Board of Trustees meeting the board discussed implementing a random drug testing policy for students in grades 9-12.

The draft of the proposal was presented by Chief Administrative Officer Greg McIntyre and was developed with input from campus administrative staff, coaches, extra-curricular sponsors, and the school board over the last several months.

According to the board, this program would serve as a deterrent, offer students a credible means to resist peer pressure, and help to ensure the overall health and safety of students within College Station ISD.

The policy would include students in grades 9-12 who are involved in any extracurricular activity or who park on campus.

Parents would however be able to choose to have their student entered into the pool if they do not otherwise qualify.

The policy would allow for one test session per month with 60 students tested per session and would include a nine-panel test, including alcohol and K-2 (synthetic marijuana).

If implemented, test results would be confidential and student privacy would be protected.

The test results would only be provided to parents/guardians and designated administrators.

If approved by the board at a meeting later this summer, the program could begin as soon as the 2018-19 school year.

Cost to the district for this program would be approximately $32,400 for the 2018-19 school year.

