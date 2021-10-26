College Station ISD discusses how upcoming bond proposals will affect taxpayers

The school wants to ensure that the proposals will not exceed the current debt service tax rate.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station ISD has four propositions on the ballot for this election, but the Superintendent for the district said the language on each item doesn’t entirely match up with what the district is trying to accomplish.

The bond proposal totals more than 83 million dollars for the school district and is split up into four different propositions on the 2021 ballot. Propositions A-D for College Station ISD includes general funding, technology funding, natatorium renovations and stadium facility renovation funding.

The Superintendent said each campus could be affected, some of the specific campuses that would receive assistance include A&M Consolidated High School, Southwood Valley Elementary School, Cypress Grove Intermediate School, and Pebble Creek Elementary School.

Each of the propositions states, “This is a property tax increase.” However, Mike Martindale, the Superintendent for College Station ISD said they would be able to accomplish all these measures without having to raise their debt service tax rate.

“We could pass the total of these four different propositions which equal a little bit over 83.1 million dollars and we can manage that new debt and those payments within the existing debt service tax rate,” Martindale said.

This year's election day falls on Nov. 2 and voters will be able to vote on each of the four propositions listed on the ballot. The district is hoping that all measures pass, but if only certain ones pass, they will follow through with those specific additions.