College Station ISD opens as other school districts challenge COVID-19 restrictions

Students enter the new school without a mask mandate, though they are strongly encouraged

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

On Tuesday, College Station ISD welcomed students and staff for the first day of school with some changes that have come after recent decisions made from the State.

After Governor Abbott’s decision to remove mask requirements from school districts, areas like Dallas ISD and Houston ISD defied his executive order. College Station, though, followed the new mandate, making masks an option for all on their campuses.

Mike Martindale, the Superintendent for College Station ISD, said that there was a lot of excitement for the start of school and that he is even more excited to see what lies ahead for the students.