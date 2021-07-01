College Station ISD Career Tech students place at National Contest

Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High schools placed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students from A&M Consolidated and College Station High schools recently placed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Contest.

In addition, CSISD students landed second place in the country in Telecommunications Cabling, Cabinetmaking and Teamworks.

Demi Hu and Frances Kanetzky are both 2021 graduates of CSHS and proved they were the best in the nation in the 3D Visualization and Animation competition, where creative output must be accomplished within specific timeframes, resources and design constraints. Students are then evaluated on their technical knowledge and creative abilities.

2021 AMCHS graduate Brooke Bennett placed second in Telecommunications Cabling, which tests worldwide industry standards in cabin for data and voice connection and signal transmission.

Hayden Clark, a CSHS junior, placed second in the cabinetmaking contest. Contestants build small cabinets from materials provided and are expected to read overdrawing instructions and create a finished product.