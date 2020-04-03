COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With summer just a few short months away, many college students and teenagers in the Brazos Valley may be on the search for a part-time job for the season. The city of College Station's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a part-time job fair Wednesday.

Several positions for seasonal and part-time jobs are available for the summer, like recreation assistants for youth programs, lifeguards, water safety instructors, swim coaches and more.

People who attend the job fair will get to meet with program supervisors and discuss what job may be the best fit for them.

The event is from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm at the Lincoln Recreation Center.

