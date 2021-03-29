College Station man involved in police chase, injury crash, indicted by Grand Jury

Tyler Hannath, 27, is facing several charges in the January head-on crash that injured another driver.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been indicted by a Grand Jury for a crash that allegedly happened during a police chase in January of this year.

Tyler Hannath, 27, has been indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, accident involving injury, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He's accused of stealing a car and causing a police chase, and he allegedly caused two crashes, one head-on that injured another driver.

On January 5, 2021, authorities said an officer tried to pull over a pickup when it registered as stolen near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue just after 8 a.m. They said Hannath refused to stop the pickup and ended up on University Avenue. Hannath allegedly clipped another vehicle while making the turn, but the driver of that car was not hurt, according to authorities.

Westbound University Drive East is closed at Copperfield Drive while officers work to clear a crash scene. A red pickup driving contraflow crashed head-on into a maroon SUV at about 8:10 a.m. The roadway is anticipated to reopen after about an hour or two. pic.twitter.com/487SUUJb11 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 5, 2021

Authorities said Hannath tried to drive through an opening at a median near Coppercrest Drive but ended up hitting another car head-on. CSPD said they stopped chasing Hannath moments before the crash and Hannath allegedly jumped out of the pickup and began running from the crash scene. The driver of the vehicle he allegedly hit was hurt and was taken to the hospital. Hannath also suffered injuries, according to officers, and was treated, then taken to the Brazos County Jail. Authorities said Hannath was also in possession of meth.