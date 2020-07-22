College Station man accused of masturbating in local Target parking lot

The man told police he didn't do anything wrong. Police said the witness got his license plate number after she allegedly saw him engaging in the sex act.

BRYAN, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after being accused of masturbating in the parking lot of a local department store.

Sam Stringfellow III, 36, is charged with indecent exposure. He is denying the accusation made against him.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Texas Avenue South in the parking lot of the Target department store. A witness said they had just dropped off their passenger at the front of the store and parked in the parking lot to wait. They said a few minutes later, a car, being driven by Stringfellow, pulled into the empty parking spot next to the witness' driver's side door.

The witness said they exchanged a friendly smile with Stringfellow and a few minutes later, they glanced back and said Stringfellow was openly masturbating in his vehicle. The witness said they didn't know which hand he was using, but they were sure he was engaging in a sexual act.

The witness said they pulled forward into an empty spot and wrote down Stringfellow's license plate number and then called police. The witness said Stringfellow then pulled out of the parking lot and drove away. Officers said they later located Stringfellow in his vehicle, who initially denied being in the Target parking lot, but later admitted to being there after being confronted with surveillance video.

Police said the witness' description of Stringfellow's clothing matched what he was wearing when police stopped him. He denied engaging in a sexual act while in the parking lot.