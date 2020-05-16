College Station man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child

The man said he didn't do the crime he is accused of and that the child only reported him in an effort to get back at a parent.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man is being accused of sexually assaulting a child, but he said he did not do it and that the child was just reporting it in an effort to get back at a parent.

Martin Guzman, 32, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He's accused of performing oral sex on a child victim and doing other sex acts.

This is a case that was first investigated in April of 2019. Police responded to a local middle school after a school official reported one of the students had reported Guzman had assaulted them while they were in their bed.

Police said the child reported Guzman had assaulted them at least three times. They said they pretended to be asleep during the assaults so Guzman wouldn't get angry with them. The victim said Guzman did things to them that would be described as oral sex, according to court documents. They said the attacks happened during spring break and they told a friend and a teacher at the school.

When police questioned Guzman, he allegedly admitted he had been in the victim's bedroom, but he did not sexually assault the child. He said the child was making the story up in an effort to get back at a parent. When investigators gave him the option of taking a polygraph test, Guzman allegedly refused.