COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after he assaulted officers in an effort to avoid being arrested, police said.

Allwyn John Jr., 20, is charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and harassment of a public servant.

It happened at the Gig 'Em Food Mart on the 300 block of University Drive early Saturday morning. An officer at the scene said he was inside the store when he saw two men, one of them later identified as John, pushing one another near a car in the parking lot. The officer said he walked over to the men and asked them to stop.

The officer said John, who appeared to be drunk, told him to "Shut the ---k up" and continue to argue with the other man. The other man said he was trying to get John into the car so they could go home, police said. When the officer told John to get into the car, police said John pushed the officer away.

The officer tried to encourage John to leave the scene, police said, but John again shouted expletives at the officer and tried to swing at him with a closed fist. The officer and John began fighting, police said, and more officers responded to the scene to help arrest John.

While searching John, police said he turned and spit into the face of the officer. Officers said John continued to fight them as they tried to put him into the back of a police car and they said they had to put him on the ground in order to gain control, according to court documents.

John is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $22,000 bond.

RELATED: Bryan man arrested for indecent exposure, masturbating at local library

RELATED: Caldwell woman arrested for roadside assault near Rellis campus

RELATED: 'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki arrested at Austin bar