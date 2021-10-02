College Station man arrested after 4-week-old son suffers two severe brain bleeds, several fractures

The baby boy also suffered a skull fracture, multiple rib fractures and fractures to his legs, according to authorities.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after being accused of beating his 4-week-old son and causing multiple fractures and two brain bleeds.

Kendriq Burnett, 21, is charged with injury to a child. He is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $30,000 bond.

Investigators with the College Station Police Department said they were called to a local hospital on February 8 by medical staff after a 4-week-old baby boy was brought in with severe injuries. According to medical staff, Burnett admitted he had been holding the baby when he dropped him. After doing tests, medical staff said they found the baby suffered a skull fracture, had a brain bleed in the front of his head and had bruising along his forehead.

Authorities said the baby also suffered bruising on his back, chest and legs. He also suffered multiple rib fractures and chipping fractures on both of his legs, according to medical staff.

According to investigators, the mother of the child said she left for work on February 8 and her son was fine, but later, arrived home and said he was "acting different" and "breathing different." She allegedly told police Burnett admitted he had dropped the baby earlier in the day.

After questioning Burnett, authorities said he admitted he "blacked out" for about two hours that day and does not know what he did, but admitted he remembered dropping the baby three to four feet on a carpeted area. Medical staff allegedly told police the baby would not have suffered the severe injuries if this had been the case. Investigators said Burnett told them he would sometimes hold the baby too tight, squeeze him and shake him to play with him.