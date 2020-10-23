College Station man arrested after suspected drunk driving crash, passenger suffers serious injury

Crash investigators said the passenger was hurt after a street light crashed onto the roof of the car and it collapsed in on them.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested after a suspected drunk driving crash early Friday morning.

Joel Becerra, 21, is charged with intoxication assault. He is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left his passenger with serious injuries.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Authorities said Becerra lost control of the car and it went off the road on Luther Street. It then crashed into a decorative street lamp and skidded up and onto the lawn of a home where the street lamp then came down on top of the passenger side roof of the car, hitting the passenger in the head.

The passenger was taken to the hospital but their condition is not known at this time. Authorities at the scene said they suffered trauma to their head and had other serious injuries. The 400 and 500 blocks of Luther Street have been closed for several hours as investigators map out the crash scene. The 700 and 800 blocks of Fairview Avenue also were closed. Both roads were reopened just before 1 p.m.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY UPDATE: Both Fairview and Luther are back open. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 23, 2020

Becerra is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond.