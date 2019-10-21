COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been released from jail after being accused of pulling a gun on a motorcyclist during a moment of road rage.

Charles Schaefer, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released Monday on a $10,000 bond.

It happened Sunday just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman South. Schaefer, who was driving a Ford F250, got into an argument with a motorcyclist, police said, and the two stopped at the intersection.

The motorcyclist told police Schaefer pulled out a gun and pointed it at him before trying to drive off, according to court documents. The motorcyclist then followed Schaefer until police arrived at the scene.

A check of Schaefer's record in Brazos County shows no other road rage incidents at this time. Police were able to arrest him without further incident.

