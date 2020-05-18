College Station man accused of offering leather gifts in exchange for sex

The victim said Khaliq pulled up next to her in a car and began propositioning them. They said they were offered gifts in exchange for sex.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man was arrested Sunday after being accused of offering goods to a woman he propositioned for sex.

Hayder Khaliq, 19, is charged with one count of prostitution. He has posted a $2,000 bond and has been released from the Brazos County Jail.

College Station police responded to The Grand 1501 apartment complex on April 28. The victim allegedly told police they had been walking back to their apartment after getting their mail when a man, later identified as Khaliq, drove up in a car alongside them.

The victim said Khaliq then told them he was talking to them because he wanted to have sex with them.

Khaliq then allegedly offered to give the victim gifts made of leather in exchange for having sex. The victim then told police they went into their apartment and called for help.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found the car described by the victim at the same apartment complex and discovered it was registered to Khaliq, who also lives at the complex.

When they questioned Khaliq, he allegedly told officers he approached the victim because they were attractive and he wanted to have sex with them. Officers said Khaliq admitted he offered to buy the victim food or "leather gifts", such as a leather purse, if they would have sex with him. Officers said Khaliq told them he likes to "take care of his girls" and provide gifts to them in exchange for sex.