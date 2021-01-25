College Station man arrested for sexual assault in Bee Creek Park

A passerby saw the attack and flagged down officers who were on patrol in another area of the park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Bee Creek Park.

Pedro Ordonez Garcia, 29, is charged with sexual assault.

It happened Saturday, around 6:15 p.m. College Station Police officers were at the park on routine patrol when a person walking approached them and said they had just witnessed a man on top of a woman near a covered area in the park. The witness said the woman was yelling at the man to get off of her and to stop, but they said the man wouldn't listen.

The witness told police when they came up to the man and woman, the man took off running.

When the officers got to the area, they found the woman. An officer found the man, later identified as Ordonez Garcia, running away from the scene. Ordonez Garcia was arrested. Officers said he was bleeding from several scratches on his upper body. He also had muddy clothes and the victim also had dirty clothes from allegedly being pushed to the ground by Ordonez Garcia.