COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A misunderstanding over a derogatory comment led to a knife fight in a College Station parking lot Friday morning, police said.

Jon Thompson, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This charge is considered a first degree felony and people convicted of the crime could face up to 99 years in prison or less than five years and a $10,000 fine.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of South College Avenue. Witnesses said two friends were talking as they were walking through a parking lot. Thompson was nearby and claimed one of the people said a "derogatory term" to him and he confronted them.

The friends were only talking to one another, they said, and didn't see Thompson until he approached them. They said Thompson tried to start a fight over the comment that was made and one of them pushed Thompson to the ground. When Thompson hit the ground, they said they saw a knife fall next him.

Thompson picked up the knife and attacked one of the friends, witnesses said. The victim said he had to fight to keep from getting stabbed with the knife and ended up wrestling with Thompson on the ground. The victim was able to knock the knife away from Thompson and continued to defend himself, they said. That's when police got to the scene.

Police said there were several people standing around watching the fight happen. They are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the fight and are asking people for information. You can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 if you have information that can help.

At last check, Thompson remains in the Brazos County Jail.

RELATED: BISD and Bryan PD successfully evacuate local school after fake threat

RELATED: Funeral services set for Texas A&M student who died in hit and run crash in College Station