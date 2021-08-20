College Station man indicted after police chase, alleged assault

Matthew Jarrett, 33, led authorities on a multi-county chase back in June.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Grand Jury has indicted a College Station man after he led authorities on a multi-county chase back in June.

Matthew Jarrett, 33, has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary. After checking his arrest record through Brazos County, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office listed two counts of burglary, possession of marijuana, burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. The College Station Police Department listed aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation and authorized use of a vehicle. He's also got a charge of evading arrest out of Navasota.

Jarrett is accused of stealing a man's car on June 12 and picked up a person in Navasota. While there, a Navasota police officer attempted a traffic stop, but Jarrett allegedly drove off towards College Station.

The passenger said he tried to get Jarrett to pull over and that's when Jarrett allegedly pulled a gun on him and threatened him. Jarrett was arrested about a week later after running from law enforcement.