COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station man has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Division with the Office of the Attorney General in connection to crimes against children.

Jason Dominguez, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities executed a search warrant on a home on North Dowling Road after Snapchat reported to the Nation Center for missing and Exploited Children that someone from an IP address linked to the home was uploading, downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography.

While authorities were searching the home, they found Dominguez there and interviewed him, according to court documents. They said Dominguez admitted to using his Snapchat account to access and share child pornography.

He also admitted to masturbating to the photos and videos of children engaged in sex acts, authorities said. Some of the images and videos included children between the ages of six and eight, according to court documents. Some of the images are with children as old as 12.

Dominguez is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $24,000 bond.

