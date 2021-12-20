UPDATE: CSPD confirms rape, burglary suspect in custody

Davion Mitchell, 18, is accused of raping a teen at gunpoint at her College Station home. There is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers being offered for his arrest.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

The College Station Police Department confirmed Davion Mitchell has been arrested.

Previous Story: 10:15 a.m.

The College Station Police Department has released the name of the third person whom they said was involved in the rape of a teen last week.

Davion Mitchell, 18, is wanted for sexual assault of a child and burglary. Authorities said Mitchell and two other men raped the 15-year-old at their home in College Station on December 16.

When the child's father came home, the victim told Mitchell and the other two men, identified as Derrick Burleson Jr., 18, and Jalon Jones, 18, both of Bryan, grabbed their clothes and ran from the home. Jones and Burleson were arrested a short time later, but police said Mitchell got away.

The Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Mitchell. If you have any information on where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can always remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers and only tips through Crime Stoppers will be rewarded. If you see Mitchell, police ask that you do not approach him but call for help immediately.