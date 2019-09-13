COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Property taxes may increase by eight percent and some residents are not happy.

Members of the Nextdoor Facebook group in College Station are concerned about how they might be affected. They gathered Thursday at City Hall to voice their thoughts during the public hearing.

“We think spending has kind of run away here in City Hall. We want to bring this to the forefront…overall, spending is up 15% across the board. It’s just really out of control,” said College Station Resident Mike Lee.

Tax increase is not something new to the city.

“City taxes in College Station have gone up 42% in the last five years. So if we add another 8% to it, that’s almost 50% in five years. That’s a big increase,” said realtor Sherri Echols.

Council members will meet again at the end of the September to vote on this increase proposal, and a decision needs to be made before October 1st.

