New College Station mayor, city council members to be sworn in Monday, Nov. 21

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. prior to the scheduled city hall meeting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the new members of the College Station city council and mayor are set to be sworn in on Monday, Nov. 21 prior to the city council meeting happening that same day. The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.

The new members being sworn in by Municipal Court Judge Ed Spillane include:

John Nichols as College Station mayor

Mark Smith as Place 1 council seat representative

William Wright as Place 2 council seat representative

Bob Yancy as Place 5 council seat representative

The ceremony can be viewed online here on the City of College Station website. The ceremony can also be viewed on Zoom here or by calling 888-475-4499 and entering webinar number 967 2839 3278.