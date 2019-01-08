BRYAN, Texas —

CSMC joined CHI St. Joseph Health on May 23, 2019, and now that CHI St. Joseph Health is the owner of CSMC, they also own College Station MedPlus locations, and College Station Medical Associates.

This new affiliation expands medical services throughout the Brazos Valley. Together, both organizations now have over 50 care locations and more than 3,000 employees.

The combined organizations hope to provide the best care possible as well as broaden the access of services to residents of the Brazos Valley with specialized care brought by CHI St. Joseph Health, and 17 new providers brought by the Texas A&M Health Network.

Onward, the facility name will be CHI St. Joseph Health – College Station Hospital, and clinics will now go by CHI St. Joseph Health.

CHI St. Joseph Health isn't anticipating any layoffs as a result of the affiliation.

With their new title, CSMC will join CHI St. Joseph’s mission as a non-profit Catholic hospital. The will also participate in St. Joseph’s charity care policy, supporting patients with little or no insurance.

CHI St. Joseph Health notes in their press release that in the near future they will “communicate any changes in services or service locations, as well as continue to communicate updates or changes to insurances or processes that may differ with our current practices or policies”.