Raul Padilla-Daniels, otherwise known as "Bo" was last seen near the 1200 block of Detroit street in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Raul Padilla-Daniels, 16, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 20, wearing a black hoodie with flames and black shorts.

Police believe the teen is still in the area and that others may be helping him hide from authorities or another unknown person(s).

If you have any information about Padilla-Daniels's location, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.