Following a weather delay, College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas Tree Lot will open Monday at 4 p.m. and continue to run throughout the holiday season until every tree has been sold.

Due to weather conditions in North Carolina, Christmas trees slated to be delivered to the College Station Noon Lions Club were delayed, causing the club to postpone the opening of its Christmas tree lot until the week after Thanksgiving. The tree lot usually opens on Black Friday.

Proceeds from the Christmas Tree Lot fund several Lions Club projects including the Fun For All Playground, Texas Lions Camp and Texas Lions Eye Bank.

The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week. Tree prices range from $45 to $200 with sizes from 5 ft to 10 ft.

The Noon Lions Club will accept credit cards, debit cards, cash and checks.

The Christmas Tree Lot is located on King Cole Street, near the College Station Police Department.

