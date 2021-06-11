College Station officer helps people, pets evacuate from Harvey Road apartment fire

The officer was the first responder on the scene and helped people get out of the building. One person has been arrested in the case.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A small fire at the Sausalito Apartments on Harvey Road is bringing bigger headlines in the following days.

The fire happened Wednesday just after noon. The apartment is located on the 1000 block of Harvey Road in College Station. Shortly after the call for help went out, Officer Harper, with the College Station Police Department, was on the scene. He immediately ran into the building, helping people get out. He didn't forget about man's best friend. He helped people make sure their pets were also safe from the flames.

When firefighters got to the scene, they said they could see smoke and flames on the outside of the building.

Firefighters rushed into the building and found the fire in a back bedroom of one of the apartments. Within minutes, the fire was under their control and the investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

Fire investigators began questioning people at the scene. According to a probable cause statement issued Thursday, authorities arrested Laura Comstock, 33, of College Station. They said she told them she had started the fire. Investigators said the could not find any indication that the fire was an accident, according to the probable cause statement.

Comstock has been charged with arson. She is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.