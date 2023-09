Officials say the man has been taken to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police and the College Station Fire Department helped free a man that was pinned between his car and a concrete pillar at a Wells Fargo off of Southwest Parkway in the morning on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while the man was in the ATM drive-thru lane of the bank.

Officials say the man has been taken to the hospital, but no further updates to his status have been provided as of publish time.