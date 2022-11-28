College Station PD is looking for a missing 16-year old

The teen was last seen on Thanksgiving.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley released information about a missing teen on Monday, Nov. 28.

The teen is identified as 16 year-old Aliah Joann Sangster. She is reported as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, according to the report.

According to the report, she was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 24 at approximately 11:15 p.m. at her residence on the 2000 block of Legacy Lane, College Station.

Police believe that she could be in an unsafe situation outside the local area with someone unrelated to her, according to the report.

#MissingChild 16 year old Aliah Sangster has been reported missing to the @CSTXPolice. She was last seen at about 11:15 pm on Thursday November 24, 2022. Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/t3np7k5VbY — Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (@AANBVTX) November 28, 2022

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the College Station Police Department immediately.