College Station PD, SWAT on scene of standoff on Dallis Drive

Authorities tweeted people within 100 yards of the barricaded home should stay in their house and shelter in place.
Credit: COLLEGE STATION POLICE DEPT.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station PD officers and the SWAT team are on scene of a standoff on Dallis Drive. Authorities are asking people within 100 yards to stay inside their homes and to avoid the area.

Authorities tweeted just before 10 p.m. Monday that a person who was wanted for felony warrants refused to come out of a home. Authorities are asking anyone within the vicinity of the activity to keep your doors and windows locked.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you an update as soon as more information is made available. If you have any information, contact the College Station Police Department.

