College Station woman arrested, considered main suspect of homicide investigation

According to a probable cause statement, the woman was the ex-girlfriend of the man who was found shot to death Sunday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators with the College Station Police Department have identified and arrested a woman whom they said is their main suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Khanh Kim Phan, 43, of College Station has been charged at this time with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Phan was arrested Wednesday, August 18 after being released from the hospital.

On August 15 around 11 p.m., College Station police officers responded to a parking lot on the 2200 block of Longmire Drive. Calls for help came in after a white SUV had crashed into a building next to the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard.

UPDATE - SUSPECT ARRESTED - Two people were in the car at the time of the crash: the deceased and Khanh Kim Phan, a 43-year-old resident of College Station. Phan was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for possible incapacitating injuries (from the crash). (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/nJO21bq1z6 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 18, 2021

When officers approached the car, they found Jeffrey Blankley, 51, had been shot. He later died at the scene. They said they also found Phan at the scene and she had suffered significant injuries they believed were due to the car crash. Phan was taken to the hospital.

A check of arrest records showed Phan had been arrested just after midnight Sunday, August 15 and charged with criminal trespass. Blankley identified Phan as his ex-girlfriend and said she had followed him back to his apartment, where she had been issued a criminal trespass warning previously.

During that incident, College Station police officers responded to an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Harvey Mitchell PKWY South. Blankley told officers Phan wasn't supposed to be there due to the warning. Officers said they found Phan not with her car, but hiding under another vehicle within the apartment complex property. She was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Jail, but bonded out ($2,000) a short time later.