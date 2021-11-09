College Station police help arrest Houston man wanted for double murder

Authorities said the man was at a College Station apartment on Southwest Parkway.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Houston man wanted in the shooting deaths of two people was arrested Tuesday in College Station.

Luis Antonio Sosa, 24, is charged with capital murder. He's accused of killing Joel Campos, 21 and Javan Gonzalez, 23 at a parking lot on the 6600 block of Brittmore.

College Station police assisted investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division. Sosa was found at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway.

According to a story on the shooting reported by our sister station, KHOU, authorities responded to the scene on July 17 after calls for help came in for a shooting.

Capital Murder suspect arrested in College Station — At about 12:12 p.m. we helped @HCSOTexas arrest Luis Antonio Sosa II, a 24-year-old Houston resident wanted on a Harris County capital murder warrant. Sosa was found at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Pky. https://t.co/wD6IExIwl9 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 10, 2021