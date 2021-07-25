College Station Police investigating death at Crescent Pointe Apartments

Authorities said they do not believe at this time there is a danger to the public.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a death at a local apartment complex.

The call for help came in around the six o'clock hour to the Crescent Pointe Apartments on the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway. Officers at the scene said at least one person is dead. Authorities have closed off a section of the complex and continue to investigate at this time.

Officers at the scene told KAGS News there is not a danger to the public at this time but they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with information is it becomes available.