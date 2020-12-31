CSPD reviewing arrest of Hearne man after officer's 'use of force'

The man was arrested for outstanding warrants at a College Station apartment complex Wednesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department said it will review an arrest of a Hearne man after one of its officers used force.

Billy McClenton, 36, is now charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest. The police department said he was wanted for theft and forgery.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on the 400 block of Harvey Road just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they were investigating another incident when one of them allegedly recognized McClenton as a wanted man. The officer walked up to McClenton and tried to detain him, according to a report from the CSPD.

Man Arrested on Felony Warrants — At about 1:40 p.m. officers were at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Harvey Road on an unrelated call for service when a CSPD officer recognized a man suspected to have felony arrest warrants. pic.twitter.com/p5C0alkGd8 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 31, 2020

However, officers said McClenton tried to run from officers and "physically resisted" being handcuffed. The CSPD said it took three officers to make the arrest. CSPD said one of the officers used a knee strike on the outside of McClenton's thigh in an effort to stop him from resisting.

A Facebook video of the arrest has surfaced, with many people who claim police officers were "harassing" McClenton. CSPD said as with any use of force during an arrest, the Supervisory Chain of Command will review what happened during the arrest as is the department's policy.