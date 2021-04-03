AMBER Alert issued for College Station toddler, last known location in DFW area

Nichols is believed to be driving a 2006 white Toyota Highlander with Texas plates M-W-S-8-1-8-7.

CSPD said Nichols last known location was in the DFW area early this morning.

The College Station Police Department, in connection with the AMBER Alert Network Brazos Valley, is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

On March 4, CSPD officers responded to the 1500 block of Holleman Drive for a missing person investigation. Authorities said 3-year-old Adeline Welch was last seen with Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, in the 1800 block of Treehouse Trail in College Station around 10:30 p.m. on March 3.

Nichols is believed to be driving a 2006 white Toyota Highlander with Texas plates M-W-S-8-1-8-7. The vehicle also has a "Princess on Board" pink sticker in the back window.

Authorities said Nichols does not have legal custody of Adeline, who suffers from medical conditions that could put her life at risk. Adeline's medication was left at the Holleman Drive location.

Nichols is described as 5'0" and weighing 110 pounds. Adeline is 3'0", weighs 26 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

