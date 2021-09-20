College Station Police Department assists in Rail Safety Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rail Safety Week has saved many lives by educating the public about safe decision-making around trains. This annual week-long event is a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Transportation, first responders and more.
According to a tweet posted by the College Station Police Department, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the United States. In addition, more than 2,100 people are injured or killed annually in crossing and trespassing incidents in North America.
CSPD Officer Tristen Lopez said he couldn't emphasize enough the importance of railroad safety.
"What we want to do really is remind people of what are the rules around railroad crossings," Lopez said, "That is don't stop on the tracks, and that is stop behind the stop line, there is a white painted line."
24-year-old, Chase Edward Stone was struck by a train this month in College Station. The train hit Stone just before 3:00 a.m. along the Union Pacific tracks on Wellborn Road near Holleman Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.