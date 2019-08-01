UPDATE: 2:15pm 1/8/19:

College Station Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Terry Ratliff for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He is wanted in connection with the death of Theia Flakes, 39. Flakes was found dead in her College Station apartment, Monday afternoon.

Her death is currently being investigated as a homicide. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Anyone with information is asked to call College Station Police at 979-764-3600.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station Police are searching for a person of interest in the connection with the death of a College Station resident.

A CSPD spokesperson identified Terry Ratliff as a person of interest in the death of a College Station woman, found dead Monday afternoon. According to a media release, Ratliff was last seen driving a silver Chevy Sedan with the following license plate.

CSPD identified the victim as Theia Flakes, 39 years old, of College Station.

At 4:30 p.m. police discovered the body of a woman at The Rail Apartments off of Dominik Drive. Crime scene investigators were on scene, investigating the death as a homicide. CSPD said all deaths are investigated as homicides until proven otherwise.

CSPD told KAGS there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call College Station Police.

This article will be updated with new information.