Driver taken to hospital after train and semi crash in College Station

Authorities said the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellborn Rd. and S. Dowling.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating after a semi truck and train crashed in the city Monday morning.

Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellborn Rd. and S. Dowling. Rescue crews from the College Station Police Department also responded to the scene.

Authorities said a northbound Union Pacific train crashed with a semi. They said the driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. An updated condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is still not known at this time as authorities with the College Station Police Department and Union Pacific investigate what happened and what led up to the crash.

A semi truck was struck by a northbound train at about 8 a.m. The truck’s driver was transported by ambulance with suspected non-incapacitating injuries. Union Pacific and CSPD are investigating. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/RJM4JaBH3r — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) December 13, 2021

Authorities said if you usually use this area for a commute, then you will need to find an alternate route while they investigate. The area could be closed for awhile so plan accordingly.