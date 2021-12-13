Driver taken to hospital after train and semi crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad are investigating after a semi truck and train crashed in the city Monday morning.
Authorities said it happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Wellborn Rd. and S. Dowling. Rescue crews from the College Station Police Department also responded to the scene.
Authorities said a northbound Union Pacific train crashed with a semi. They said the driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay. An updated condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the crash is still not known at this time as authorities with the College Station Police Department and Union Pacific investigate what happened and what led up to the crash.
Authorities said if you usually use this area for a commute, then you will need to find an alternate route while they investigate. The area could be closed for awhile so plan accordingly.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information is released.