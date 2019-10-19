COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two College Station teens left school on Oct. 10 and haven't been heard from since, police said.

Alia Peterson, 16 and Martha Ruiz, 16, may be traveling together, according to a Facebook post by College Station Police. The girls cut off their ankle monitors and walked out of school.

Peterson is described as a biracial girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She is about five feet, two inches tall and weighs about 158 pounds. She also goes by the name "Corina".

Both girls may be traveling between between Bryan and Austin, the department's post stated.

Both girls may be traveling between between Bryan and Austin, the department's post stated.

If you see the girls, or know where they are, please call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can also call your local police department and make the report.

