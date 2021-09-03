College Station PD searching for missing man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for Noble Douglass II, 51, of College Station. They do not have a lot of details at this time but said they do believe he could be in danger.
They are asking if you see Douglass to call and make a report to 911. Police said not to approach him as he may be armed. He was last seen in the area of Tonbridge Drive and Dalton Drive in the Castlegate II Subdivision.
Police said he is 5'11 and about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans and ski or snow boots.
If you have any information, call 911, or contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.