College Station PD searching for missing man

CSPD said you should not approach him if you see him. Call police and make a report.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is searching for Noble Douglass II, 51, of College Station. They do not have a lot of details at this time but said they do believe he could be in danger.

They are asking if you see Douglass to call and make a report to 911. Police said not to approach him as he may be armed. He was last seen in the area of Tonbridge Drive and Dalton Drive in the Castlegate II Subdivision.

Police said he is 5'11 and about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, jeans and ski or snow boots.

ENDANGERED #MISSING: Noble Holt Douglas II, 51-year-old, 5’11”, 210 lbs. Last seen about 8:10 a.m. (March 9) in Castlegate II subdivision wearing blackish gray shirt, jeans, and ski/snow boots. ⚠️POSSIBLY ARMED WITH A HANDGUN — DO NOT APPROACH — If seen: call 911 pic.twitter.com/ZiDAJJxfeZ — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 9, 2021