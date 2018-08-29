COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- An 18-year-old Texas A&M student has died, following a medical incident off-campus.

The student was pronounced dead at College Station Medical Center Monday afternoon, after EMTs responded to a medical call at The Callaway House over the weekend.

College Station Medical Center confirmed the student was pronounced dead but said there is no evidence at this time that alcohol or drugs contributed to the death.

College Station Police confirmed to KAGS that they are not investigating the death and added that CSPD officers were not on scene for the medical call. They told us they consider the student's death a medical incident.

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC) are conducting what they call a “preliminary inquiry” into the death. However, a spokesperson for the TABC told KAGS they are only looking into the incident because of “media reports” that claim the death was an overdose.

The TABC spokesperson said agents were not asked by police to investigate the case and are only collecting information at this time.

