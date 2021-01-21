Investigation underway after person shot by police at College Station business

CSPD said the person was shot around 1 a.m. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station police officer shot a person at a local business early Thursday morning. Who the person is and why they were shot by the officer is not yet known.

According to police, the person was shot by the officer around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. At the scene, parts of Ashley Furniture Homestores and College Station Ford were blocked off with yellow police tape. CSPD has not yet specified what business the person was shot at. The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

Authorities closed down the East Feeder Road on the northbound side of Earl Rudder Freeway. They reopened it just before 7:30 a.m. The northbound exit for University drive remains closed but CSPD said it would likely open by the end of the morning commute.

Investigators are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at a business in the 1300 block of Earl Rudder Freeway. Preliminary information is one suspect was shot at about 1 a.m. No officer was injured. pic.twitter.com/COKTTMMZWY — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 21, 2021